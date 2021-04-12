Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.08 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

