Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Software by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $671.50 million, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

