Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.63. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.