Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.40 Million

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce $347.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $349.30 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,517,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,164,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.58. 1,597,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

