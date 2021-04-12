Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $658.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.98 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

