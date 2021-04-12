Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

