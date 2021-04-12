Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

