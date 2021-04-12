YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.67

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 95,307,018 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

