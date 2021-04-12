Ycash Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $28,655.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00389991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00207981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006040 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,015,225 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

