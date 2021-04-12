XMON Price Tops $1,353.80 on Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,353.80 or 0.02260578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $224,866.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.