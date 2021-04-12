WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.75.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.48.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.