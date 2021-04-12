Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.