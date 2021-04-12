Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 7,891 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $109.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

