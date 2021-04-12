Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 3,039 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 500.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 309.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.