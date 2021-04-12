Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.