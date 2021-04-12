Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

