Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

Shares of HD opened at $319.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average is $276.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.