WeTrust Price Tops $0.0287 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 272.1% against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,119.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

