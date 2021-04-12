Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.13 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

