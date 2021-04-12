Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

