Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 67,135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $14.94 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $383.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

