Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,312 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $28.99 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

