Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $677,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,434 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Caleres were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $810.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.