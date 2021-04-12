Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Verastem were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th.

VSTM stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

