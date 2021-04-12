Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Athersys were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $383.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

