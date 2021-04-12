Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 537,822 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UGI were worth $46,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. 5,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

