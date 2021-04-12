Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $54.93 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,927,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.04% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TNL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,819. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

