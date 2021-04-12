Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $72.24 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,213,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,094 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $72,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.79. 13,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.