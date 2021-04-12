Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.47 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,585 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $36,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $147.89. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,987. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.