Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.91% of OneMain worth $66,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 7,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,758. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.