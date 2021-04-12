Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.28

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.28 and last traded at $276.10, with a volume of 2435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.41.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

