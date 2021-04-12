Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.
Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.0%.
NYSE WSO opened at $276.10 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $277.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
