Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.0%.

NYSE WSO opened at $276.10 on Monday. Watsco has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $277.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

