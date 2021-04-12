Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,465. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.