W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 225.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $401.62 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.