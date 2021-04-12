Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VUZI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vuzix stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

