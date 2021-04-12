Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 1,531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

