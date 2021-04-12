Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 294,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $168.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,529.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

