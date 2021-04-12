Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Yum China by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC opened at $59.85 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.