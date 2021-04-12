Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day moving average is $191.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

