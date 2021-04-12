Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of MIME opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 168.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,908.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,475 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.