Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,253 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.