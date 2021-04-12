Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $567,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

