Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

