Virtu Financial LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.