Virtu Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PaySign as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PaySign in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. TheStreet lowered PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

PAYS stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.