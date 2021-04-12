Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunji by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

YJ stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Yunji Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

