Virtu Financial LLC Invests $171,000 in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

