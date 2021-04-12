Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,916 shares of company stock worth $2,332,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

