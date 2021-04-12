Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,835 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veru by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $744.29 million, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.