Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 83,221 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATB. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

